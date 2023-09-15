'Butcher of Tehran' cutouts warn NYC of Iranian president arrival at UNGA

'We wanted to remind them [Iran] that no amount of PR can hide Raisi's crimes against humanity' says the Israeli Foreign Ministry in a statement

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will arrive in New York for the UN General Assembly on September 19, and has already been met with quiet protest for his role in murdering thousands of Iranians.

Life-size cutouts of Raisi were placed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry around New York City to remind Americans that the Iranian president is barred from visiting Manhattan's iconic sites due to sanctions against him for human rights abuses.

Raisi was specifically named, along with three others, for his central role in the 1988 execution of political prisoners after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, and has since been known as the "Butcher of Tehran" for the mass killings.

“While Iran tries to normalize its reputation by having Raisi attend some events at his hotel and embassy, we wanted to remind them that no amount of PR can hide Raisi's crimes against humanity,” the Israeli foreign ministry stated in a tweet with pictures of the cutouts.

After Raisi was declared president of Iran, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard had released a statement, in which the NGO called for “Ebrahim Raisi to be investigated for his involvement in past and ongoing crimes under international law, including by states that exercise universal jurisdiction.”

Amnesty International had previously released a report, stating "thousands of political dissidents were systematically subjected to enforced disappearance in Iranian detention facilities across the country and extrajudicially executed pursuant to an order issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran and implemented across prisons in the country.”

“Many of those killed during this time were subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in the process,” it added.