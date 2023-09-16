Iran condemns western sanctions on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

The sanctions were announced by the United States, Britain, and the European Union on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini

Iran on Saturday strongly criticized Western countries, including the United States, for what it deemed an "illegal" decision to impose fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The sanctions were announced by the United States, Britain, and the European Union on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was killed on September 16, 2022, after being arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

In response to these sanctions, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, issued a statement late on Friday, denouncing the Western nations' "illegal and undiplomatic actions." Kanani further condemned what he described as "interventionist actions and statements" and criticized the "ridiculous and hypocritical" displays of support for the protest movement.

He issued a warning to European diplomats against engaging in such "unconstructive behavior," emphasizing that it does not serve their interests.

AP Photo/Middle East Images, File Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Iran.

The new sanctions announced by the United States on Friday targeted 25 Iranian officials, three media outlets, and an internet censorship firm, all allegedly linked to Tehran's response to protests following Amini's death.

The majority of those sanctioned were regional commanders from the national police force and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Also included in the sanctions was Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran's Prisons Organization, whom the U.S. Treasury accused of presiding over serious human rights abuses, including torture and rape.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File Iran's national flag waves in Tehran, Iran, on March 31, 2020.

Three media outlets, namely state-controlled Press TV, as well as Tasnim and Fars news agencies, were added to the sanctions list.

Britain's sanctions included Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, his deputy Mohammad Hashemi, Tehran's mayor Alireza Zakani, and Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer Almehdi.

The European Union expanded its own blacklist to include four Iranian officials, consisting of a Revolutionary Guards commander, two regional police chiefs, and the head of a prison.