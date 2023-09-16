The September 16 death of Mahsa Amini parked months of anti-regime protests that spiraled into the biggest show of opposition to the authorities in years

Iranian security forces deployed in the hometown of Mahsa Amini in anticipation of a flare-up in unrest marking Saturday’s first anniversary of her death, witnesses, social media posts, and rights groups said.

The September 16 death in custody of Amini – a 22-year-old Kurd arrested by the morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code – sparked months of anti-regime protests that spiraled into the biggest show of opposition to the authorities in years.

With women and youths at the forefront of the movement, many called for an end to over four decades of Shiite clerical rule. Over 500 people, including 71 minors, were killed in the protests, hundreds injured, and thousands arrested in the unrest that was eventually crushed by security forces.

In Iran’s western province of Kurdistan, Amini’s birthplace, a rights activist said there was a “heavy presence of security forces.” The Norway-based human rights group Hengaw said several Kurdish cities have experienced an atmosphere of intimidation and the declaration of a state of war.”

Social media posts quoted residents as saying that authorities installed new surveillance cameras around the city, apparently to monitor and identify protesters.

On Friday, web monitor Netblocks reported "significant disruption to internet connectivity... targeting anti-government protests... on the eve of the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.”

In Europe, particularly Britain and Belgium, thousands of Iranian emigres marched on Friday holding up pictures of Amini and many others killed in the protests. They called for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy and the establishment of a democratic republic.

Words of support also came from U.S. President Joe Biden, who gave words of solidarity with Amini and the protest movement in a statement: "Mahsa's story did not end with her brutal death. She inspired a historic movement – Woman, Life, Freedom – that has impacted Iran and influenced people across the globe."

"We reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran. Together with our allies and partners, we stand with them.”