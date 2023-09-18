Iranian social media users reported hearing 'loud noise' as an unknown object fell into a busy street in the northern city of Gorgan

Multiple explosions were heard and an unknown object reportedly fell in the city of Gorgan, in Iran's northern Golestan province, according to local social media users.

There have since been reports of two people being injured by shrapnel, after storefronts were damaged in the crash.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703673688095113509 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite initial reports suggesting that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is what fell, images later shared on social media did not look like a typical drone. The "unknown object" had parts of it scattered across the street, resembling a fuel tank.

According to the H2 News Agency, the Police Chief of Golestan Province reported that the crashing of unidentified objects were reported in 8 locations throughout Gorgon and the incident was being investigated.