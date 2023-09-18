6 killed in drone strike in northern Iraq's Kurdistan

'Unfortunately, the bombing killed three of our Peshmerga comrades from the anti-terrorist services,' the paramilitary said

A drone strike killed three Peshmerga fighters at an airfield in northern Iraq on Monday, according to the paramilitary, while Reuters listed up to six casualties.

“Unfortunately, the bombing killed three of our Peshmerga comrades from the anti-terrorist services,” a statement said. Three others were wounded as the attack targeted the Arbat airfield, an airfield mostly used for small military and crop dusting aircraft near Sulaimaniyah, a city in the Kurdish autonomous region of the country.

The Peshmerga launched a “thorough investigation” into the “terrorist crime committed by foreign servants and local spies,” but no perpetrator has yet been named.

AFP The premises of an airfield used by Iraqi Kurdish forces is pictured in Arbat, near Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdistan

“To protect the investigation, we will preserve the confidentiality of information. In the future we will reveal the truth to the people of Kurdistan,” the statement said.

Both Iran and Turkey have launched attacks against Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, as the Islamic Republic blames Kurds for unrest following the Mahsa Amini protests that broke out last year.

In addition, an alleged Turkish drone attack on Sunday killed a senior member of the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) and three members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a Kurdish-speaking, Yazidi militia allied with the PKK. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization, and maintains dozens of outposts in northern Iraq to combat the fighters.