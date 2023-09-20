The legislation, titled the "Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity" bill, has been granted a three-year trial period following the parliament's vote

The Iranian parliament has approved a bill to impose harsher penalties on women who do not adhere to the country's Islamic dress code, with potential jail terms of up to 10 years, according to reports from state media on Wednesday.

The legislation, titled the "Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity" bill, has been granted a three-year trial period following the parliament's vote of approval, as stated by the official IRNA news agency. However, it still necessitates final approval from the Guardian Council.

Over the past year, an increasing number of women in Iran have been openly flouting the country's stringent dress code, which mandates the wearing of head coverings and modest attire.

The acts of defiance followed widespread protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for alleged violations of the dress code.

AP Photo/Middle East Images, File Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Iran.

Demonstrations against the Iranian government led to a significant loss of life, including the deaths of both protestors and security personnel, and resulted in the detention of thousands. Iranian officials labeled the events as foreign-incited "riots."

The proposed law stipulates that women failing to wear a headscarf or appropriate clothing, particularly those deemed to be "collaborating with foreign or hostile governments, media, groups, or organizations," could potentially face prison sentences ranging from five to ten years.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks around in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, October 1, 2022.

The mandatory covering of the head and neck for women in Iran has been in place since the early years following the 1979 Islamic revolution.

In recent months, authorities and police patrols have intensified efforts to enforce the dress code, targeting both women and businesses for non-compliance.

Businesses have faced closures due to dress code violations, and surveillance cameras have been installed in public spaces to monitor and record any infractions.