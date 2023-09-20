U.S. sanctions Russian, Chinese, Turkish entities over Iranian drones

Seven individuals and four entities were targeted for facilitating 'shipments and financial transactions' to the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company

The United States issued fresh sanctions on Tuesday targeting multiple people and entities in Iran, Russia, China, and Turkey in connection with Tehran’s drone and military aircraft.

Seven individuals and four entities in the four countries were targeted over what the U.S. Treasury Department said had “facilitated shipments and financial transactions” to the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and military aircraft efforts.

“Iran’s continued, deliberate proliferation of its UAVs enables Russia, its proxies in the Middle East, and other destabilizing actors to undermine global stability,” U.S. Treasury Under Secretary of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to take action against Iran’s UAV procurement networks, and encourages jurisdictions to exercise the due diligence necessary to prevent the export of these components to Iran,” he added.

Washington had earlier sanctioned five China-based companies and one individual over selling and shipping aerospace components – including parts used for drones – to the Iranian company.

U.S. officials had said more sanctions on Iran were expected even as the two nations engaged in a prisoner swap this week involving five Americans, who returned to the United States on Tuesday, as well as five Iranians and $6 billion of unfrozen funds for the Islamic Republic.