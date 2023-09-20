Russia-Iran defense ties deepening in the face of Western pressure

Russia's defense chief arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, where he met with his Iranian counterpart and examined an exposition of Iranian drones and missiles

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Iran on Wednesday where he met with his Iranian counterpart – the latest sign of a deepening defense partnership and military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran amid growing Western pressure.

“We are aiming to implement the entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies,” said Shoigu. “Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interactions are reaching a new level.”

Shoigu also visited the aerospace exposition of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Accompanied by the Guard’s Commander Amirali Hajizadeh, the Russian defense chief examined air defense systems, missiles, and drones – including those that Iran has been accused of supplying Moscow with for its war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi denied it was providing weapons to Moscow.

“Our relationship with Russia was established in the political, economic, and commercial field, and in the defense field before the war in Ukraine,” Raisi said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“We, yet again, declare that if they have any evidence that Iran sent weapons or drones to Russia, prove it.”

But Iran won’t have to downplay its supply of drones for much longer. Next month, a number of UN sanctions against Iranian weapons imports and exports will be lifted as part of a so-called sunset clause.

This could further deepen ties between Iran and Russia, which are quickly transitioning from a transactional relationship to a true partnership.