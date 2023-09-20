UN cites torture, deaths of detainees in Taliban custody

UN Mission to Afghanistan recorded over 1,600 incidents of rights violations of detainees since December 2021, including 18 deaths

The United Nations released a report on Wednesday revealing over 1,600 incidents of rights violations of people detained by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan since December 2021, nearly half of them acts of torture and ill-treatment mostly by police and intelligence agents.

According to the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), 18 people have also died in prisons and in the custody of authorities over the 19 months. The Taliban have staffed and controlled the police and intelligence agency since they took over the country as foreign forces withdrew in August 2021.

"In attempts to extract confessions or other information, detainees were subjected to severe pain and suffering, through physical beatings, electric shocks, asphyxiation, stress positions, and forced ingestion of water, as well as blind-folding and threats," UNAMA said in a statement.

Other violations included not being informed of the reason for arrest, not being able to access a lawyer, and inadequate medical care in custody. Around 10 percent of the violations were against women, while journalists and civil society members accounted for nearly a quarter of the victims of the violations.

In a response published with the report, the Taliban-led foreign ministry said the number of reported violations was not accurate, especially the number of journalists or civil society advocates affected.

The ministry added that authorities and the judiciary were working to increase oversight and ensure compliance with decrees by the supreme leader that prohibited torture or forcing confessions.

"These documented cases highlight the need for urgent, accelerated action by all," said Roza Otunbayeva, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA. "There is a pressing need to consider more engagement with the de facto authorities to end these practices."