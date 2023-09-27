Iran submits complaint to UN Security Council over Netanyahu 'nuclear threat'

'In accordance with international law, we will respond decisively to all threats and illegal acts originating from the Israeli regime' the Iranian letter added

The Iranian ambassador to the UN submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council about "the threat of using nuclear weapons against Iran by the Prime Minister of Israel,” the Israeli Channel 12 revealed on Wednesday.

“Iran must face a credible nuclear threat to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said live at the UN General Assembly podium. His office later cited "a misreading" and assured that he meant to say "credible military threat," and not "nuclear."

Nevertheless, Iran demanded "a firm response from the international community,” adding, “we must not remain indifferent.”

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons constitutes a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter, especially from Israel, and emphasizes the serious threat posed to security and international peace,” Iran's ambassador to the UN Amir Saeed Irvani claimed.

The Iranian letter submitted to the UN Security council also warned, "In accordance with international law, we will respond decisively to all threats and illegal acts originating from the Israeli regime."

"We will not hesitate to exercise these rights to protect our security, our national interests - and our people,” it added.

During his visit to the U.S. for the UN General Assembly High-level Week, the Israeli prime minister met with many world leaders and concluded each meeting with a warning on the Iranian nuclear program.

Netanyahu also spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, last Wednesday, and called for the organization to confront the Iran’s "destabilizing role in the Middle East and the entire world.