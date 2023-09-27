Iran 'successfully launches' Noor 3 imaging satellite into orbit

Iranian Communication Minister Isa Zarepour says the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the satellite carrier

Iran claimed on Wednesday that its Noor-3 imaging satellite was in orbit after a successful launch, according to the Iranian PressTV and the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Noor-3 satellite had been put in an orbit, 280 miles above the Earth’s surface, according to Iran's Communication Minister Isa Zarepour, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Zarepour added that the aerospace arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the satellite carrier, which he cited had success in launching satellites from its secret program.

The satellite launch vehicle were reportedly Sejjil-3/4 IRBMs, with a range of 1,800 to 2797 miles. The IRGC conducted the launch from its space center in the northeast city of Shahroud.

Western officials have yet to comment on the launch or dispute its success, though Iran has had a series of failures in recent years.

The U.S. has previously alleged that Iran’s satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution. As such, Washington has called on Tehran not to undertake activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran has maintained the position that its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component. It was also reported on Wednesday that the Iranian ambassador to the UN complained to the Security Council over "the threat of using nuclear weapons against Iran by the Prime Minister of Israel."

However, a threat assessment by the U.S. intelligence community claimed that a satellite launch vehicle also “shortens the timeline” to an intercontinental ballistic missile for Iran, due to “similar technologies.”