Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei on Israeli-Saudi normalization: 'Betting on a losing horse'

'Defeat awaits them. They are making a mistake' says the Iranian supreme leader on U.S. mediated talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed normalization efforts with Israel, particularly ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia, during a ceremony honoring the birth of Islam's prophet.

Enmities toward Islam, particularly the desecration of the Holy Quran in European countries, was another topic the Iranian Supreme Leader discussed in his speech.

“The masterminds behind this crime and this hateful act think they can undermine the Quran, but they are wrong. They destroy themselves,” Khamenei asserted.

Iran's Supreme Leader then said the Islamic Republic strongly believes governments that pursue a “normalization wager” with Israel would suffer greatly, adding "defeat awaits them."

"They are making a mistake. As the Europeans say, ‘They are betting on a losing horse,'" he stated.

“Today, the situation of the Zionist regime is not a situation that would encourage proximity toward it,” he warned, adding that the State of Israel will be entirely eradicated from the region.