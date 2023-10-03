Iranian girl, 16, in coma after assault by morality police - reports

Teenager reportedly sustained a head injury after being pushed by security forces; Tehran denies, saying she fainted due to 'low blood sugar'

An Iranian teenage girl has been left in a coma and is being treated in hospital under heavy security after an assault at the hands of morality police officers on the Tehran subway.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709241546783044069 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The report by the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw has already been denied by the Iranian authorities who claim that the teenager, named as Armita Garawand, 16, "fainted" due to low blood pressure and that there was no involvement of the security forces.

The IranWire news site, based outside Iran, cited a source as saying she had sustained a "head injury" after being pushed by the officers.

Iranian authorities remain on high alert for any upsurge of social tension just over a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.

Her death sparked several months of protests that rattled Iran's clerical leadership and only dwindled in the face of a crackdown that according to activists has seen thousands arrested and hundreds killed.

A year after Amini's death, Iranian authorities have launched a renewed push to crack down on women defying the Islamic republic's strict dress rules for women, including the mandatory hijab.