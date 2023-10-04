Iran proudly announced the successful launch of the Noor-3 imaging satellite using its advanced three-stage Qassed rocket,

Iran has issued a strong response to Britain's criticism of its recent satellite launch, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

Last week, Iran proudly announced the successful launch of the Noor-3 imaging satellite using its advanced three-stage Qassed rocket, showcasing its growing capabilities in aerospace technology.

However, this move has drawn concerns from Western nations, as they contend that the same technology could be applied to ballistic missiles, including those designed for nuclear warheads.

On Tuesday, Britain officially denounced Iran's actions, emphasizing that they were carried out "despite repeated calls from the UN Security Council to halt its ballistic missile program." In a statement, Britain argued that Iran's actions underscored its disregard for international restrictions and posed a serious threat to global security.

In response to Britain's condemnation, Iran labeled the British statement as "interventionist." Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani defended Iran's scientific and research progress, particularly in the aerospace field, asserting that it was a legitimate right of the Islamic Republic. Kanani also emphasized that Iran had always prioritized the use of peaceful technologies for scientific development and research.

Iranian Presidency Office via AP A fighter jet flies over Iranian flags in Tehran, Iran.

The recent satellite launch was conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has not only drawn criticism from Britain but also from Berlin. Germany's foreign ministry, responding to the event, stated, "We and our partners remain committed to using all diplomatic means available to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons."

AP Photo/ISNA, Mehdi Ghasemi Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, center, surrounded by officials, stands under a research rocket, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Feb. 4, 2008.

Iran has consistently maintained that its intentions are not related to nuclear weapons development and has asserted that its satellite and rocket launches serve civilian or defense purposes. It's important to note that Iran has been grappling with crippling U.S. sanctions since 2018 when the United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal.

The agreement had granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for strict curbs on its nuclear program aimed at preventing the development of nuclear weapons.