Mother arrested after mysterious injury of teen without headscarf on Iranian metro

Armita Geravand's mother was arrested ahead of a statement made in Iran's press, and others were reportedly demanded not to share more information

An incident involving a 16-year-old girl has ignited anger and concern in Iran, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death and the nationwide protests it triggered.

Armita Geravand boarded a Metro train in Tehran without wearing a headscarf on Sunday, and the events that followed remain shrouded in mystery.

While a friend mentioned to Iranian state television that Geravand may have hit her head on the station's platform, the video footage, released by the broadcaster, was inconclusive due to obstruction by a bystander. Moments later, her lifeless body was carried away.

Geravand's parents appeared on state media, suggesting that their daughter's injury might have resulted from a blood pressure issue, a fall, or a combination of both. However, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, which documents human rights abuses in Iran's western Kurdish region, reported that Geravand's mother, Shahin Ahmadi, was arrested a day before and her whereabouts are unknown.

The organization cited an anonymous source claiming that security officials have instructed family members not to disclose any information about the incident. According to a close family source, Geravand's parents were interviewed at Tehran's Farj hospital under pressure from security forces, and Ahmadi was detained near the medical center.

Hengaw also reported that "conservation forces" from the Education Department visited the "Arwa al-Wathqi" Art Academy, where Geravand was a student, and "threatened students" with "severe consequences" if they shared any information or photographs related to her.