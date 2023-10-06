Iran decries 'political' Nobel peace prize to jailed regime critic

Narges Mohammadi has sacrificed her freedom for most of her adult life and faces many more years behind bars as she vows to keep challenging mullah regime

Iran on Friday denounced the "biased and political" action by the Nobel committee for awarding jailed rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi the Peace Prize.

"We note that the Nobel Peace Committee awarded the Peace Prize to a person who was convicted of repeated violations of laws and criminal acts," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement. "We condemn this biased and political move."

Mohammadi has sacrificed her freedom for most of her adult life and faces many more years behind bars as she vows to keep challenging mullah regime in Tehran.

She became the second Iranian woman to be awarded the prize, following the path of her mentor, the lawyer Shirin Ebadi, who won it for her own rights activism in 2003.

Mohammadi's latest sentence, handed down by Iranian authorities in 2022, means she is condemned to a total of nearly 12 years in prison, according to rights groups. The 51-year-old has been in and out of jail for much of her adult life.

She is currently imprisoned at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, which has housed thousands of political opponents of Iran’s theocratic government since the 1979 Iranian revolution that toppled the Shah and ushered in clerical rule.