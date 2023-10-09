Hamas, Hezbollah officials claim Iran helped plan attack on Israel - report

Tehran denies its involvement in the deadly Palestinian assault, amid allegations the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) gave final 'green light' in Beirut

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) allegedly helped Hamas plan its surprise attack against Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday night.

The allegations came from senior officials of Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which are backed by Iran, who informed WSJ that the Iranians gave a "green light" to attack after a series of meetings held in Beirut, the last of which took place in early September.

Hezbollah's Media Office / AFP Handout picture provided by Hezbollah's media office, showing its leader Hassan Nasrallah meeting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhala (L) and Hamas' Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri at an undisclosed location in Lebanon.

According to the report, IRGC officers worked with Hamas since August to organize the multi-pronged offensive against Israel. Details of the attack were finalized during meetings in Beirut attended by members of Hamas, Hezbollah and two other pro-Iranian terror groups.

Tehran, however, denied any involvement in the brutal massacre which left at least 700 people dead, although the Iranian ambassador to the UN declared that the Palestinian actions were an "entirely legitimate defense" against "seven decades of oppression.” He added that the success of the operation was based on the surprise it caused.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Lebanese Foreign Minister stated that Hezbollah promised not to "intervene" in the fighting unless Israel harassed it.

In an interview with CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had no proof that Iran was behind the attack, but acknowledged the close relationship between Tehran and Hamas, as well as saying some countries may want to hinder the Israel and Saudi Arabia normalization talks.

For his part, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raissi hailed the Hamas attack as a "victory.” In a conversation with the group’s leader. Ismail Haniyeh, the Iranian leader expressed his admiration for "heroism on the battlefield,” and underlined Tehran's support for the "resistance" and the Palestinian people.

