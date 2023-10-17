Iran's Supreme Leader threatens to unleash an unstoppable Muslim force

The Iranian Ayatollah says 'no matter what the Zionist regime does, it cannot make up for the scandalous failure it suffered'

The Iranian Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Tuesday that "no one will be able to stop" the "forces of resistance" if the Israelis continue their offensive against Gaza.

"If the Zionist regime's crimes continue, the Muslim and resistance forces will grow impatient and no one will be able to stop them," Khamenei warned during a speech, which was later posted on X.

"No one should expect" that certain parties like Iran can "prevent the resistance forces" from taking action, said the supreme leader, who has the final say in major state policies in Iran.

"No matter what the Zionist regime does, it cannot make up for the scandalous failure it suffered," Khamenei added.

The Islamic republic has watched carefully since Hamas terrorists stormed across the Gaza border with Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and has maintained ties with its “Axis of Resistance.”

The Axis of Resistance is an informal designation for states and organizations that are supported by Iran such as Hamas and Hezbollah, as well other Shiite forces in Iraq and Syria.

On Monday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned of possible "preventive action by the axis of resistance" against Israel "in the coming hours", as the Israeli army prepares for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Clashes between Hezbollah and Israel had intensified on the border with Lebanon in recent days, with heavy exchanges of fire on Tuesday. In addition, the Israeli army said it thwarted an infiltration attempt by a squad of four terrorists with explosives, trying to sabotage the border from the Lebanese side.

Earlier in the day, a Hezbollah attack on the northern Israeli town of Metula had wounded three people, one of whom is in serious condition. In previous days, at least three IDF soldiers were killed.