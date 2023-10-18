U.S. thwarts drone attack on its forces in Iraq - report

At the same time as the thwarted attack on American troops, violent protests have taken place at Western embassies across the Middle East

A drone attack on a base housing American troops was thwarted by the U.S. military on Wednesday, sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

According to the report, two drones were intercepted before the attack could be carried out. The two U.S. officials declined to say who was behind the attempted strike on American troops.

The U.S. officials identified the hostile aircrafts as one-way attack drones. The target, according to the Reuters report, was al Asad air base in Iraq, which hosts American troops.

At the same time, violent protests have taken place at Western embassies across the Middle East, particularly in Baghdad, but also in Beirut and other capitals. The U.S. and its allies are on heightened alert as tension soar over a war in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

The protests erupted after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, which Israel identified the cause as a misfired rocket by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The terrorist group denied responsibility.

The attempted drone attack came hours after the hospital explosion and the eruption of protests across the Middle East. Tensions have already been high amid the war, a top Shi'ite cleric in Iraq last week called on the world to stand up to the "terrible brutality" in Gaza.