Iran denies Israeli claims of involvement in Houthi ship seizure

The Yemen-based rebels, allegedly supported by Iran, took hold of the Galaxy Leader shortly after threatening Israeli vessels in the Red Sea

Iran has dismissed Israeli accusations on Monday claiming that Yemen's Houthi rebels acted under Tehran's influence when seizing control of a Red Sea vessel owned by an Israeli businessman.

The Yemen-based rebels, allegedly supported by Iran, took hold of the Galaxy Leader shortly after threatening Israeli vessels amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office directly attributed the ship's seizure to Iranian guidance by the Yemenite Huthi militia.

Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani holds a press conference in Tehran.

In response, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, swiftly denounced the Israeli allegations as groundless and viewed them as a maneuver to divert attention from their own challenges.

Kanani emphasized that regional resistance groups operate independently, serving their countries' interests, and criticized Israel's attempt to attribute its perceived setback in Palestine to Iran's involvement.

Maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed the vessel's ownership under Ray Car Carriers, a company linked to Israeli businessman Abraham "Rami" Ungar.

KHAMENEI.IR/AFP Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran.

The intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to significant casualties, with conflicting reports on the toll of the violence. Iran has known financial and military support for Hamas. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recently cautioned about an inevitable escalation due to the severity of the conflict.

Jacob Mattingly / United States Department of Defense / AFP The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sails in the Eastern Mediterranean, October 11, 2023.

In response to the escalating tensions, the United States deployed two aircraft carrier groups to the eastern Mediterranean to mitigate the possibility of further confrontation.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated Iran's commitment to supporting terrorist proxy groups in the region while emphasizing their autonomy in decision-making.