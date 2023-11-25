Israeli-owned ship in Indian Ocean attacked by Iranian drone - report

The Malta-flagged vessel CMA CGM Symi was reportedly hit by a Shaheed-136 drone, after it last docked at Dubai's Jebe Ali port

The CMA CGM Symi commercial cargo ship was reportedly attacked by a bomb-carrying Iranian Shaheed-136 drone earlier this week, an American defense official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The report added that the Malta-flagged vessel is owned by a Singapore-based company, Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is ultimately controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely,” the official told AP, after describing the attack as mostly material damage to the ship without any bodily injuries to the crew,.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, affiliated with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, had reported earlier on Saturday that an "Israeli cargo ship" was damaged in the Arabian Sea on the night between Thursday and Friday, hours before the start of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. As a result of which, a fire broke out on the ship.

After last docking at Dubai's Jebe Ali port, the ship's Automatic Identification System (AIS) tracker was switched off since Tuesday, as well as a second time when the vessel passed near the Houthi-held area of Yemen, according to the AP report.

The AIS system on a ship is meant to stay active for safety reason, but are often turned off by the Crew when it appears there's a threat to the vessel and there's a risk of being targeted.

At the time of publication, the AP was unable to reach the related companies and countries. However, it would be the second ship targeted in the area after a war erupted between Hamas and Israel on October 7 and other Iranian-proxies having joined the fighting since then.