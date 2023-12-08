U.S. calls on Iraq to protect 'coalition partners' after rocket attack on embassy

'Three Katyusha rockets targeting the American embassy fell close to the Green Zone, near the [Tigris] river,' an Iraqi security official described earlier

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad was targeted by at least three rockets, landing on the outskirts of the Green Zone district housing government and diplomatic buildings, according to reports.

"We again call on the government of Iraq... to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities," an American embassy spokesperson said in a statement, after "two salvos of rockets" were fired at the mission without causing any reported casualties.

“Three Katyusha rockets targeting the American embassy fell close to the Green Zone, near the [Tigris] river," an Iraqi security official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another official speaking on condition of anonymity, from the U.S. military, told AFP that alarms had gone off and that "likely impact sounds" could be heard near the embassy and Union III base, where troops from the international anti-jihadist coalition are stationed.

"We are still awaiting official reports regarding casualties and damage to infrastructure, if any. We are also awaiting official reporting on the type of attack,” the U.S. official added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732940747983515752 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is the first reported attack against the United States embassy in the Iraqi capital since the Israel-Hamas war began in early October, raising regional tensions and fears of a wider conflict.

After the end of a seven-day pause in the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas last week, pro-Iran groups resumed their attacks against American and coalition forces, justifying their actions by pointing to Washington's support for Israel.

In total, Washington counted at least 78 attacks since October 17 against its forces in Iraq and Syria. The attacks included rocket fire and drone strikes, and have left at least 60 U.S. personnel wounded, the Pentagon has stated. American forces have struck Iran-linked targets in the area.

In Iraq, most were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed al-Shaabi coalition of former paramilitaries who are now integrated into Iraqis regular armed forces.

There are roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS) group.