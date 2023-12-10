Refinery reservoirs catch fire in eastern Iran - report

Firefighters were dispatched to the oil refinery near the Iranian special economize zone of Birjand

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in eastern Iran, according to the Iranian state media, as quoted by Reuters. The location includes reservoirs as well as a mini-refinery.

According to the IRNA report, firefighters were dispatched and large billowing smoke could be seen from miles away, but did not indicate preliminary causes of the fire.

This is a developing story...