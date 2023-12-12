Taliban-linked suicide bombing kills 23 at Pakistan military base - report

The attack targeted a base in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Pakistani border with Afghanistan

Terrorists affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 23 at a Pakistan military base, a source told AFP.

"Many of them were killed while they were sleeping and in civilian clothes so we are still determining if they are all military personnel," the official said.

According to the official in Pakistan, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the attack targeted a base in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Pakistani border with Afghanistan.

An additional 27 people were wounded when the explosive-laden suicide vehicle detonated at a school building which had been commandeered as a makeshift military base, he said.

(AP Photo) Security officials examine damages on the site of a bombing at a police station on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Three rooms had collapsed and efforts were underway to pull bodies from the ruins, with fears the toll could rise further still, the official added.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan -- a new group affiliated with the Pakistan Taliban -- said the assault began around 2:30 am local time, with a "martyrdom attack" by one fighter before others stormed the compound.

(AP Photo/Irfan Mughal) Volunteers and a rescue worker load a victim in an ambulance at the site of a bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Last month, early November, a bomb was planted in a parked motorcycle which exploded near a police vehicle in the northwestern Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan, killing 5 civilians and wounding 21.

Later that same day, two vehicles carrying military personnel were "ambushed by terrorists", a statement said, adding that 14 soldiers were killed.

Attacks in the near the Afghan border has spiked in recent months.