Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad, other intelligence agencies

'The death sentence was carried out this morning against a spy of the Zionist regime in Zahedan prison' claims the Iranian judiciary

Iran on Saturday executed a man accused of spying for foreign intelligence agencies, including the Israeli Mossad. The death sentence was carried out in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"The death sentence was carried out this morning against a spy of the Zionist regime in Zahedan prison", the judiciary's Mizan Online website stated, but did not identify the individual.

The statement claimed the person had been convicted of "intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit of the hostile Zionist regime (Israel).”

The individual was also found guilty of "collecting and providing classified information to the Mossad spy service with the aim of disrupting public order", Mizan added.

The official Iranian news agency, IRNA, added that "this person communicated with foreign services, including Mossad.”

The accusations were reported as “collecting classified information,” alleging that there were accomplices with whom the accused had worked with, from “foreign services, including the Mossad.”

Neither of the statements had made clear when or where the man was arrested or put on trial. Iran generally carries out executions by hanging.

According to human rights groups, including Amnesty International, Iran executes more people per year than any other nation except China.

In a November report, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said the Islamic republic had executed more than 600 people so far this year, marking the highest figure in eight years.

The southeastern province has been the site of frequent clashes between security forces and Sunni militants, as well as drug smugglers. On Friday, at least 11 Iranian security personnel were killed during an attack in Sistan-Baluchestan.