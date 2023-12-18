Israel-linked hacktivists claim alleged cyberattack on gas stations across Iran

Iranian Ministry of Energy stated 70 percent of gas stations across the country are paralyzed

An Israel-linked hacking activist group known as 'Gonjeshke Darande' or 'Predatory Sparrow' on Monday claimed responsibility over alleged cyberattack that paralized half of gas stations across Iran. Nation's Ministry of Energy confirmed later on Monday that 70 percent of gas stations across the country are not functioning.

"This cyberattack comes in response to the aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region," read the group's statement. "Khamenei, playing with fire has a price."

The group claimed to leave 30 percent of the stations in operation as a "humanitarian corridor." According to Reuters, Iranian state media claimed that the cause of disruption is unclear.

