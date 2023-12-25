Hitting out at U.S., 'Zionist regime,' Iran denies targeting tanker off India

'Such claims are aimed at projecting, distracting public attention, and covering up for the full support of U.S. govt for the crimes of the Zionist regime'

Iran's foreign ministry rejected Monday as "worthless" Washington's claims that a drone attack targeting a tanker off the coast of India was "fired from Iran."

Saturday's targeting of a Japanese-owned chemical tanker came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in the Red Sea in solidarity with fellow jihadists in Gaza, where Hamas and other Palestinian groups are at war with Israel, triggered by the October 7 massacre.

The Pentagon later openly accused Tehran of the attack.

"We declare these claims as completely rejected and worthless," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani when asked about the US accusations.

"Such claims are aimed at projecting, distracting public attention, and covering up for the full support of the American government for the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) in Gaza," he added.