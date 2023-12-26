Atomic watchdog confirms Iran enriching uranium at increased rate

IAEA referred to increase in production of enriched uranium up to 60% at the Fordow and Natanz sites

Iran has reversed a slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, returning to a rate of around 9 kg a month from the reduced rate of 3 kg, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated on Tuesday.

"The IAEA confirmed that Iran had increased the production of UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) enriched up to 60% U-235 to approximately 9 kg per month since the end of November at these two facilities combined," the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement, referring to sites at Fordow and Natanz.

Iranian Presidency / AFP

The report comes amid Iran's growing threats against the United States and Israel as well as increased number of attacks carried out by its proxies across the Middle East.

Most recently, in Iraq, the Iran-backed militias carried out a one-way drone attack wounding three U.S. troops, according to the official statement. Officials stated that the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups claimed responsibility for the attack. One U.S. service member is said to be in critical condition after the attack.

Additionally, two explosions occurred near ship in Red Sea off coast of Yemen. While no party has claimed responsibility over the incident, it took place as the Iran-backed Houthis have intensified hostilities in the region.

