Iran mourns top IRGC commander killed in alleged Israeli Syria strike

Thousands gathered in Iran's capital Tehran on Thursday to mourn senior Revolutionary Guards commander Razi Moussavi, killed days prior in what Iran says was an Israeli missile strike in Syria.

Crowds at the state funeral chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” while waving banners vowing revenge.

Moussavi was hailed as a key figure in Iran's regional “Axis of Resistance” network taking the fight to Tehran’s adversaries.

The killing comes amid sky-high Israel-Iran tensions tied to ongoing bloody fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hamas. Israel has launched frequent strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years but rarely confirms responsibility.

Iran's Supreme Leader met with Moussavi’s family in a show of solidarity, as top Guard commanders promised retaliation over the commander's death.

They linked it to Israeli “failures” against Hamas's unprecedented Oct. 7 attack that killed over 1,100 Israeli civilians.

Tehran continues denying any direct part in that assault, instead pointing to success by allies like Hamas against the shared foe as regional proxies clash.

The mourned commander's death now risks Iranian reaction further enflaming an already explosive regional climate.