Iran executes 4 accused of spying for Mossad

The execution comes one day after the funeral of the IRGC commander killed in alleged Israeli Syria strike

Iran on Friday morning executed four people accused of spying for the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, Iran International reported. They were identified as Aram Omri, Rahman Parhazou, Vafa Hanareh, and Nasim Namazi - the only woman among the prisoners, - in Urmia Prison.

Another prisoner with the same charges is said to have been transferred to solitary confinement cell.

Iran International also pointed out that the execution came days after death of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general Razi Mousavi in Syria. Iran claimed that Mousavi was killed in Israeli airstrike.

A prisoner accused of spying for Mossad as well as other intelligence services was executed in Zahedan prison earlier in December.

