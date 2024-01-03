At least 73 dead after two explosions near the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general's burial place in his hometown in southeastern Iran

An explosion was reported on Wednesday with at least 73 dead and 171 more wounded, near the burial place of Iran's notorious commander, Qasem Soleimani, according to Iranian state media.

The deputy governor of the Kerman province, where the explosions occurred, has declared the incident as an act of terrorism. Meanwhile, the province's Head of National Emergency Services said hospitals are ready and on standby with ambulances activated from nearby areas.

Sources informed the Tasnim news agency that two bombs were placed at the entrance to Gulzar Shahadai Kerman, were apparently detonated by remote control, and the explosions occurred about 10 minutes apart.

According to the reports, the explosions occurred near the cemetery in the southeastern city of Kerman. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) affiliated media initially claimed it was an innocent explosion of a gas cylinder.

Iran had been marking the anniversary of Soleimani's death at the time of the incidents, during which Iranian defense minister threatened the U.S. that the consequences of the assassination will haunt them in the Middle East.

The IRGC major general was assassinated by an American drone strike in 2020. He headed the extraterritorial Quds Force, leading clandestine military operations, supporting Iranian proxies in other countries, and was considered one of the most powerful men in Iran.

This is a developing story...