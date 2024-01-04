Iranian leader urges 'strategic patience' to avoid direct confrontation with U.S. - report

At the same time as the reported instruction, Iran has sent warships to the Red Sea amid attacks in order to support 'the Houthis and to raise the stakes'

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, instructed his military commanders to pursue “strategic patience” and avoid entering a direct military conflict with the United States, two sources familiar with Iranian internal discussion told The New York Times.

At the same time, Iran sent warships to the Red Sea amid escalating attacks from Yemen by the Tehran-backed Houthis, while the U.S. has organized a multinational coalition to defend against the threat on international shipping lanes.

According to the NYT report, a senior Iranian official described the decision as a signal that “Iran is supporting the Houthis and to raise the stakes,” but said Tehran has no plans for a direct confrontation with the U.S. in the area.

U.S. President Joe Biden also maintained a tempered response to the Houthi attacks, saying he wants to avoid the situation escalating into a wider Middle East conflict.

“We remain incredibly concerned, as we have been from the outset of this conflict, about the risk of the conflict spreading into other fronts,” U.S. State Department spokesman, Mathew Miller, told reporters on Wednesday.

But the tensions were violently shaken on Wednesday after two blasts at a memorial for Iran's notorious Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander, Qassem Soleimani, which killed at least 211 people near the cemetery in the southeastern province of Kerman.

Iran was quick to blame Israel, which was blamed for a targeted elimination in Beirut a day earlier, but American and European officials said it was not consistent with the precise Israeli actions, which mostly target Iranian nuclear capabilities. Instead, the preliminary Western assessment was that the Islamic State or another terrorist group were responsible.

Iran’s supreme leader himself issued a statement blaming the attack on “malicious and criminal enemies,” but stopped short of naming any group or country, and vowed that Tehran’s enemies should know that “this tragedy will have a strong response.”