The Islamic State (ISIS) on Thursday claimed responsibility over the attack that killed over 80 people. The group made a statement on its Telegram channel.

The incident occurred near the burial place of Iran's notorious Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani in the Kerman province earlier on Wednesday.

Following the explosions, Iran vowed revenge for the deadly incident that killed at least 84 people, according to the Iranian authorities. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the attack saying it was a "heinous and inhumane crime."

ISIS spokesperson earlier on Thursday criticized Iran and its regional proxies for instrumentalizing the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Gaza.

