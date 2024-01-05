Top IRGC commander vows retaliation following ISIS bombings

The commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major-General Hossein Salami, called for retribution on Friday in response to the bombings perpetrated by ISIS on Wedenesday.

The gathering at the memorial service held in Kerman, Iran, for the late General Qassem Soleimani, intended to honor the memory of the former top commander, was marred by an ISIS-led attack, resulting in the loss of nearly 100 lives.

The bombings occurred at the cemetery where mourners congregated, paying respects to Soleimani, who was assassinated in 2020 by a US drone strike in Iraq.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the twin explosions, disclosing that two of its members triggered explosive belts amidst the crowd assembled at the southeastern city's burial grounds.

ATTA KENARE / AFP

Addressing the assembled mourners at the funeral, Major-General Hossein Salami vehemently asserted, "We will track you down, wherever you may hide," directed toward the perpetrators behind the ISIS attack.