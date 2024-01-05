Iran threatens prosecuting government critics after Kerman blasts killed over 80

Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, Iran’s prosecutor-general, on Friday issued a warning aboyt legal prosecution of those "disseminating of ideas or news that may be deemed contrary to the government's narrative," reported Iran International.

Many social media users are said to have expressed criticism towards the security measures imposed by the government that failed to prevent explosions in Kerman that killed over 80 people earlier on Wednesday.

"Given the necessity of taking decisive action against individuals who have disrupted the mental security of society by producing, disseminating, and republishing illegal content, it is essential for intelligence and security agencies to identify all involved parties and perpetrators and introduce them to the relevant judiciary," stated Movahedi-Azad.

The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility over the bombing that targeted the public gathering in commemoration of Qasem Soleimani, a late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander killed in the U.S. drone attack in January 2020.

A top IRGC commander Major-General Hossein Salami on Friday vowed revenge following the incident.

