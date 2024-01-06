Iran arrests 11 over Kerman blasts, mourners demand revenge - state TV

Iranian authorities on Friday stated that security forces had arrested 11 people suspected of involvement in two bomb blasts that killed over 80 people at a memorial service for a slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran's intelligence ministry said in a statement security forces detained two people for providing support to the two suicide bombers in Kerman and nine others based in other parts of Iran who were suspected of links to the incident. The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kerman, southeastern Iran, on Wednesday, as confirmed by the U.S. intelligence sources to Reuters.

Communications intercepts collected by the United States confirmed that Islamic State’s Afghanistan-based branch carried out the twin bombings, two sources familiar with the intelligence told Reuters on Friday.

Both sources said the intelligence comprised communications intercepts, without providing further details. The collection of the intercepts has not been previously reported.

The bombings were the deadliest such attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

As victims were buried on Friday, mourners wept over their coffins and crowds chanted: "Revenge, revenge," state TV showed.

The Intelligence Ministry said its agents seized explosive devices and raw material, explosive vests, remote-control devices, detonators and thousand of pellets used in explosive vests. One of the suicide bombers was identified as a Tajik national, it said.

ISIS on Thursday claimed that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial.

"We will find you wherever you are," the IRGC commander Major-General Hossein Salami said at the funeral in Kerman's Imam Ali religious centre.

President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed revenge in a televised address: "Our forces will decide on the place and time to take action".

Additionally, Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, Iran’s prosecutor-general, on Friday issued a warning about legal prosecution of those "disseminating of ideas or news that may be deemed contrary to the government's narrative," reported Iran International.

In 2022, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shi'ite shrine in Iran that killed 15 people, while earlier attacks claimed by the Islamic State include twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

