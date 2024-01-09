25 wounded in massive fire at cosmetics factory in Iran

A massive fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in Fardis, west of Tehran, followed by an explosion, Iran’s state media reported on Tuesday.

25 people have reportedly been wounded with some said to be in critical condition.

According to the SNN, Iranian official news agency, the incident was caused by a gas leak.

This is a developing story

