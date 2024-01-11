Iranian intelligence claims Israeli-Tajik national behind Kerman suicide bombings

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has identified Abdollah Tajiki as the alleged mastermind behind the harrowing double suicide bombings that rocked Kerman mid- January.

The planned attacks unfolded during a poignant ceremony commemorating the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani's death, resulting in a devastating toll of at least 94 lives lost – an incident now etched as one of the deadliest in Iran in decades.

The intelligence report further divulged that Abdollah Tajiki, a Tajik national, had entered Iran in mid-December, crossing the southeastern border. He is believed to have left the country just two days before orchestrating the bombings, having meticulously prepared the explosive devices.

The investigation has unmasked the other suicide bombers as Bozrov, a 24-year-old individual holding dual nationality – Tajik and Israeli. Bozrov, reportedly trained by ISIS in Afghanistan, entered Iran through the southeastern border.

However, the Islamic State group had promptly claimed responsibility for the bombings, identifying the assailants as Omar al-Mowahed and Seif-Allah al-Mujahed. As the revelations continue to unfold, the death toll has risen to 94, including 14 Afghan citizens who were present at the solemn Soleimani commemoration. The Iranian authorities, in response to the acts, have made 35 arrests spanning various provinces, indicating an expansive effort to root out those involved in the orchestrating and execution of the attacks.