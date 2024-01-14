Iranian president claims 'Zionist regime and its supporters defeated'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed an International Conference of “Al-Aqsa Storm and Awakening of the Human Conscience in Tehran,” claiming “the Zionist regime and its supporters have been defeated.”

The event was held to mark 100 days since the conference’s namesake “Al-Aqsa Flood” attack on southern Israel, also known by its date October 7, during which Hamas-led terrorists carried out the worst massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“The resistance of the Iranian nation has paid off,” Raisi declared, though adding “the Palestinians, on their own initiative, upgraded the war from a war with stones to a war with missiles and drones.”

"We support Gazans and resistance factions who have achieved great combat capabilities - and today use precision missiles and drones," the Iranian president explained.

Erik Marmor / Flash90

"The Palestinian victims have denounced the hypocrisy of the United States, United Kingdom and France. The end of Israel is inevitable and we believe in it. Normalization does not bring security and peace,” Raisi claimed.

According to him, "normalization and the peace talks of the Abraham Accords have not helped."

“The resistance against Israel in 2-day, 22-day, 33-day and 100-day wars worked and Palestine is victorious and the Zionist regime and its supporters are defeated,” the Iranian president said.

“The question of Palestine has become the most important issue for humanity - and the top priority for nations and governments,” he stressed.

Iran has allegedly been indirectly involved in attacks on Israel, through regional proxies such as Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as through training Hamas terrorists. They are also backing the Houthis in Yemen, who have expanded their attacks against shipping lanes and an American-led maritime coalition.