U.S. Navy SEALs lost during 'rough sea' operation to thwart Iranian arms shipment

American officials said two Navy SEALs were lost at sea during an operation to disrupt a shipment of Iranian weapons to Yemen, according to reports on and off the record which have sought to cast light on the incident that has been described as “not related” to recent strikes on Houthi facilities.

The missing U.S. service members were looking for the suspected Iranian weapons, when one sailor slipped from a ladder while attempting to board a ship in rough seas near Somalia, the second Navy SEAL jumped in to help the first, American officials told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity.

Since then, search-and-rescue operations have been ongoing in the Gulf of Aden’s warm waters, where the U.S. officials told WP that powerful swells and exhaustion were more of a concern than hypothermia and commanders hold out hope the two SEALs will be found alive.

The operation was described as a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), which includes approaching a target vessel in smaller boats and using ladders or other climbing tools to get aboard. Accordingly, it is considered one of the most difficult and dangerous missions for the highly trained special forces, particularly complicated by violent waves.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also told CBS News that the “search is still ongoing” and characterized the operation as part of ongoing work to disrupt Iran’s shipment of weapons to Yemen, but differentiated the recent incident near Somalia from the American-led strikes on Houthi facilities.

The multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian targeted a variety of Houthi military assets, following the Tehran-backed group’s targeting of commercial shipping and multiple warnings by the coalition.