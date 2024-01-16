Iraqi, Kurdish, U.S. officials condemn 'reckless' Iranian attack with at least 4 civilian deaths

American, Iraqi and Kurdish officials have condemned the “reckless” Iranian attacks on Erbil, a city in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan. Residential areas were reportedly hit and several civilians killed, as well as air traffic being shut down in the area.

Later, on Tuesday, the Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said three armed drones were shot down over the Erbil airport, close to where U.S. coalition forces are stationed.

At least four civilians were killed and six wounded, according to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan government. Iraqi sources told Reuters that among the dead were prominent Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee and several members of his family.

The same security sources indicated the house of a senior intelligence official was also hit, as well as a Kudish intelligence center, but casualties at these locations were not reported. Kurdistan’s Premier, Masrour Barzani, condemned the attack as a "crime against the Kurdish people."

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, said the missiles had been tracked and no U.S. personnel or facilities were targeted, adding "We will continue to assess the situation, but initial indications are that this was a reckless and imprecise set of strikes.”

U.S. State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, reiterated the condemnation on X, offering condolences to the families of the victims, and adding “We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes and support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people.”

The central Iraqi government also condemned Iran's "aggression,” saying in a statement that legal measures will be taken in what it considered a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and security, specifying that a complaint will be filed at the UN Security Council.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) immediately took credit for the attack, calling it a “response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance.”

“One of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq's Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles," the IRGC claimed in a statement, adding "We assure our nation that the Guards' offensive operations will continue until avenging the last drops of martyrs' blood.”

But the Iranians also said they "fired a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations,” particularly the Islamic State (ISIS) which claimed responsibility for two explosions in Iran's southeastern Kerman city that killed nearly 100 people.