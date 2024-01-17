Iraq submits complaint to UN Security Council over Iranian attack

Iran’s multinational missile launches resulted in a formal complaint submitted on Wednesday by Iraq to the UN Security Council. In addition, Pakistan denounced the Iranian strike on its territory that killed two children. Only Syria has not publicly condemned the attack.

China, for its part, called on its “close neighbors” to exercise restraint and avoid escalations. Both Iran and Pakistan are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the strike “resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.”

“It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran,” the statement explained. “Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action.”

In turn, Pakistan said it summoned Tehran’s envoy in Islamabad to protest the “unprovoked violation of its airspace,” but did not specify where the strike took place. Pakistani media, however, said it was near the shared border in the southwest Balochistan province.

Iran, for its part, had offered no immediate official comment but its state-run Nour News agency said “two important headquarters of the so called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group was targeted in Pakistan,” describing the attack as “rockets and drones.”

Baghdad has already taken a step further with their complaint being submitted to the United Nations’ Security Council, according to the Qatar News Agency. Following denunciations by both Iraqi and Kurdish leaders for an attack on Erbil, causing civilian casualties in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called their large attack a “response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance.”