At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reiterated claims made by the Revolutionary Guard, stating that recent missile attacks in Kurdistan were aimed at Mossad bases in Iraq.

Abdollahian emphasized that the precision strikes were not directed at Iraq but at Mossad agents reportedly involved in operations against Iran.

Speaking at the forum, Abdollahian asserted, "We respect the sovereignty of Iraq. We had confirmed intelligence information about the target that was attacked and that Mossad agents who carried out operations against Iran had left there. We did not have any mistake in identity."

The Iranian Foreign Minister also shed light on a conversation with Hezbollah's Secretary-General, touching upon the ongoing war in Gaza and skirmishes on the northern border. Abdollahian referenced Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's claim that his involvement in the war aimed to protect Palestinians. He further stated, "The Second Lebanon War (in 2006) resulted in an unwritten agreement stating, 'No attack on Tel Aviv and no attack on Beirut.' However, Israel's assassination of a Hamas leader in Beirut changed the situation. But if the war in Gaza stops, this could lead to a halt to attacks against Israel in Lebanon."

Timothy A Clary/AFP

Abdollahian also addressed the issue of hostages, asserting that war is not the solution and Israeli hostages will not be released unless the conflict comes to an end. He concluded by stating that Iran remains unaffected by the normalization between Arab countries and Israel, emphasizing that Israel is now more isolated than ever before.