Over 75 killed in U.S.-led attacks in Yemen including Hezbollah and IRGC advisors - report

British and American airstrikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen resulted in 75 dead, including operatives from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemeni sources revealed to Sky News Arabia.

According to the report, nine of the deaths from the airstrikes were foreign experts, detailed as three from the IRGC and six from the terrorist organization Hezbollah. Furthermore, these operatives were killed in various separate operations and locations.

The majority of the casualties in Yemen were killed during airstrikes targeting Houthi military sites in Hodeidah, Hajjah, Dhamar, Taiz, and Al-Bayda, according to the Sky News report.

Furthermore, the airstrikes were described as resulting in the destruction of missile platforms and drone warehouses, as well as thwarting Houthis operations which would have led to further attacks on international shipping.

Counterstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition began on January 12, targeting the Houthi locations that facilitated attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea area. There were repeated warnings since the assaults on vessels started in mid-November.

Regional and Iranian sources revealed to Reuters on Saturday the extent of Iran’s involvement with the Houthi attacks, from supplying the weapons to providing know-how and intelligence, also claiming that the IRGC and Hezbollah were on the ground to direct operations.

U.S. CENTCOM

Commenting to Reuters, a Houthi spokesperson stated Iran assisted in training and manufacturing but decisions were taken by Yemen independently. A leader within the coalition of pro-Iranian groups said the IRGC came and left after helping, as they did with Hezbollah and Hamas.