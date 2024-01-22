Report: Yemen's Houthis eye enhanced Iranian arsenal for Red Sea offensive

Yemen's Houthi rebels are actively seeking an increase in Iranian weaponry to escalate their maritime attacks in the Red Sea, according to intelligence reports from the United States and Western allies, as disclosed by Politico on Sunday.

Officials are concerned this could lead to an expansion of regional conflict. Intelligence suggests the possibility of Houthi ambitions extending to strikes against Western military presences in the Middle East, though recent U.S. interventions in Yemen may have hindered such plans.

In a significant operation earlier this month, U.S. Navy SEALs intercepted a shipment en route to the Houthis, capturing a vessel loaded with components for Iranian-designed cruise and ballistic missiles. Two Navy SEALs went missing during the operation, later declared deceased by U.S. CENTCOM. This arms supply from Iran is believed to be a replenishment for the Houthis' arsenal, which has been depleted due to the continuous strikes by the U.S. and its allies since January 11.

The involvement of Tehran in the arms deliveries underscores its direct influence in perpetuating the crisis in the Red Sea, as per statements from a U.S. official and a Department of Defense official, who spoke to Politico on the condition of anonymity. The risk now is that new aggressive actions by the Houthis may inadvertently draw the United States deeper into Middle Eastern conflicts, counter to President Joe Biden's efforts to disengage.