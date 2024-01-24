New coalition attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen, coupled with diplomatic push

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Wednesday morning of preemptive attacks on Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed toward the Red Sea. Separately, the UK prime minister’s office said British and American forces conducted additional strikes on eight targets in Yemen.

At the same time, reports emerged of diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation. Russia’s envoy in Yemen said he would meet four other ambassadors from the five UN Security Council permanent members. While American officials told Financial Times that the U.S. appealed multiple times to China, with no results as of yet.

"In response to continued illegal and reckless Houthi attacks against vessels transiting the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, the armed forces of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted additional strikes against eight targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," the British prime minister's office said as part of a joint statement.

"These strikes were designed to disrupt and degrade the capability of the Houthis to continue their attacks on global trade and innocent mariners from around the world, while avoiding escalation,” the joint statement explained.

“U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch,” CENTOM posted on X overnight, concluding it was self-defense considering the missile position “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region.”

On Wednesday morning, the Financial Times cited American sources who said both U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan privately raised the issue with senior Chinese officials, appealing for China to push Iran to intervene and stop the Houthi attacks.

“We would welcome a constructive role by China, using the influence and the access that we know to try to help stem the flow of weapons and munitions to the Houthis,” U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, answered a question by POLITICO at a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Yemen Evgeny Kudrov told TASS that his counterparts from China, France, United Kingdom and the U.S. will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, “to exchange views within the framework of regular meetings.”