Iran executes protester with mental health condition

Iran executed Mohammad Ghobadlou, 23, a participant of the mass protests in September 2022, the judiciary said on Wednesday. He was received two death penalties: one over "corruption on Earth" and another over allegedly running over a police officer with his car and killing him during a demonstration.

Human rights groups said Ghobadlou faced unfair trial marred by torture allegations. The court also refused to take into account his mental health condition - the bipolar disorder diagnosed at the age of 15, said Amnesty International.

The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges Margaret Satterthwaite told IRNA: "I'm extremely concerned about executions in Iran. What we've seen is a systematic pattern of unfair trials and also execution of people for things that are far from the gravest crimes and even for exercising their right."

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of Norway-based Iranian human rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR), said on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "Ghobadlou’s execution is an extrajudicial killing and the Islamic Republic’s leader Ali Khamenei and his Judiciary must be held accountable for this crime.

"This execution must be met with strong international condemnations!" he added.

Ghobadlou became the ninth person the Iranian regime executed in the aftermath of the mass protests that broke out after Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by morality police for allegedly wearing hijab "improperly" and died in custody.

Earlier in December, Iran executed four accused of spying for the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

Additionally, in September, Iranian authorities reportedly arrested Safa Aeli, the uncle of Mahsa Amini.

