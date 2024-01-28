Iran simultaneously launches 3 satellites into orbit - state media

"Three Iranian satellites have been successfully launched into orbit for the first time," reported Iran's state TV IRNA on Sunday, nearly a week after an earlier launch of a research satellite by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drew Western criticism.

According to IRNA, the launch used the two-stage Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier for the first time. The satellites are said to have been launched into a minimum orbit of 450 kilometres (280 miles).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751517061963239899 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

One of the satellites - Mahda - weighs around 32 kilogrammes and is designed to test advanced satellite subsystems, said IRNA.

The other two - Kayhan 2 and Hatef - weigh under 10 kilogrammes each. According to IRNA, they are aimed to test space-based positioning technology and narrowband communication.

Iranian Defense Ministry via AP

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany condemned an earlier launch of the research satellite Soraya claimed by the IRGC in a statement rejected by Iran as "interventionist."

Western countries have voiced concerns over such launches saying that the same technology could be used for ballistic missiles, including those designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751206097757573486 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• IRGC, Hezbollah commanders in Yemen to direct Houthi attacks - report >>

• Iran vows revenge on Israel for strike killing 5 IRGC commanders in Syria >>

• Iran says it launched satellite into orbit as part of IRGC space program >>