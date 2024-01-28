Iran's Guard Corps claim seizing vessel with 2m liters of smuggled diesel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed seizing a "foreign vessel" with 2 million liters of smuggled diesel in the Gulf waters. According to Tasnim news agency citing an IRGC commander, the cargo operated under the flag of an Oceanic country.

The vessel is said to have been seized around 60 miles off the coast of Iran's Bushehr in the south of the country.

14 members of the crew, foreign nationals, are stated to have been arrested. According to Tasnim, the detainees are nationals of two Asian countries.

The seized vessel with smuggled fuel is said to be transported to the National Oil Refining and Distribution Company of the Bushehr province.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's state TV IRNA said that the IRGC launched three satellites into orbit. The report comes nearly a week after an earlier launch of a research satellite drew Western criticism.

