Iran executes 4 Kurdish political prisoners convicted of spying for Israel

Iran on Monday morning executed four Kurdish political prisoners in Qezel Hesar prison, Iranian state media reported. Mohsen Mazloum, Pejman Fattahi, Vafa Azarbar, and Hajir Faramarzi were convicted of spying for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad.

They were accused of infiltrating the territory of Iran from Iraq's Kurdistan region to carry out a bombing operation in an Isfahan-based factory producing equipment for Iran's defense ministry.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751846224204825005

Iranian intelligence claimed to have averted their alleged operation on behalf of Mossad planned in summer 2022.

Director of the Iran Human Rights NGO Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, expressing his condolences, highlighted that the confessions were obtained under torture and without fair trial. He called on the international community to "show a practical response to the relentless and daily executions by the Islamic Republic, and the smallest response from the [United Nations] UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to today's executions should be to cancel the Deputy HC Nada Al-Nashif's trip to Iran."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751797457237737503

According to his statement, Iranian authorities have executed 65 people since the beginning of 2024.

Iran earlier on Thursday executed Mohammad Ghobadlou, 23, a participant of the mass protests in September 2022, refusing to take into account his mental health condition.

Allegations of spying for Mossad have become more common in Iran's execution practice. In December, four others were executed with the exact same charges right after the funeral of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander killed in alleged Israeli Syria strike.

